Storms are possible a couple times Friday

We may see storms early and late Friday, roughly 12 hours apart. Scattered severe weather is possible with each round.
Much of the Midwest including our area is under a 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms. Scattered severe weather is possible, with wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible.
Round #1 arrives around 8 am. A line of storms looks to sweep through the whole Stateline area. Severe weather won't be widespread, but strong to damaging wind gusts and hail are possible in spots. Downpours and frequent lightning are threats everywhere. The storms should be out by 11 am.
We take a long break from the storms through the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures hit the middle 80s during this time under a partly cloudy sky. This is when the atmosphere "recharges" and could set the stage for more severe weather in the late evening.
If the morning storms take away too much energy, or leave too many clouds and cooler air behind, we may not rebound for stronger activity in the evening.
If the evening storms are able to go, we'll see them after sunset. Storms between 8 pm and midnight may bring damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes if they're able to reach severe levels.
After a bumpy end to the work week, Saturday is back to sunny, dry and warm. Highs hit the middle 80s for the start of the weekend. We'll see the low 80s and more clouds on Sunday. Sunday night features rain showers.
Next week drops to the cooler 70s for a few days, then highs hit right about 80 degrees with sunshine for the rest of the week.