Storms and hot weather are on the way to the Stateline

We've avoided rain and hot weather for long stretches this summer but could see those conditions back-to-back starting this weekend.
Leading up to that point, the weather stays quiet and comfortable through at least Friday. Overnight, the breezy winds slowly drop off as temperatures fall back into the 50s.
Friday looks gorgeous with low humidity, a sunny sky, and comfortably warm weather in the upper 70s to low 80s. A light north breeze rounds out the quiet day.
This weekend brings rain back into the picture. Thankfully, neither day is a washout. The afternoon to early evening hours feature a few isolated showers and storms bubbling up in the afternoon heat. These are of a "popcorn" variety, in that they bubble up quickly and dry out just as fast. You may get a quick shower or downpour or two, with lots of dry time in between.
Temperatures warm into the low 80s Saturday, then the middle 80s on Sunday. By Sunday, the weather feels more humid.
The rise in humidity really comes into play next week. We haven't had many if any heat waves this summer, but that could change soon. Starting Monday, temperatures are near or into the 90s, and keep rising from there. Thursday could bring the middle 90s. With the muggy air in play, conditions may feel like the low 90s, with Thursday pushing closer to 100 degrees. Start planning ways to get or stay cool, drink lots of water leading up to the heat wave and be ready to pace yourself.