Storms and heavy rainfall return Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a quiet and comfortable week, rain may soak our area through most of Friday. Keep the umbrella handy with additional rain chances this weekend.
Leading up to Friday's rain, enjoy the quiet weather while we have it. The humidity stays low, temperatures stay warm and in the 70s, and the sky stays clear. We drop into the 60s as clouds and showers slide in before sunrise.
By sunrise, the scattered showers and storms move in. We avoid severe weather, but frequent lightning and heavy downpours are a threat. Watch out for puddles of water in the roads and bursts of heavy rain.
We'll see a few waves of storms and heavy rain between the early morning and the early afternoon. It won't rain the entire time, but early part of Friday is mainly soggy.
We get a brief break in the afternoon, then showers and storms may return in the evening. This round, if it's able to form, could bring strong to damaging wind gusts and flooding rainfall. Stay weather aware as you go out in the evening.
Temperatures may stay in the upper 70s thanks to the showers and clouds.
This weekend might dry out for Saturday. A slight chance for storms remains in the forecast, but that looks to mainly stay to our south. Highs reach the middle 80s for Saturday afternoon.
Sunday may bring spotty showers, but again there is some uncertainty as to whether they stay to our south. Temperatures fall back to the low 80s.
Next week stays dry and sunny, though hotter and more humid. We likely hit 90 degrees a couple times as the week remains hot.