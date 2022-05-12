Storms and cooler weather return this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This week's hot weather goes away soon, but it may take a few days before we fully get back to spring levels. A few strong storms are possible during the transition tomorrow.
Strong storms Friday:
Thursday's hot conditions broke the day's record and leads to yet another warm night. Temperatures may be a little cooler, however, and fall to the middle 60s instead of the middle 70s.
Friday starts out sunny and humid, with temperatures rising to the upper 80s. Friday's record is 88 degrees set in 1991, so we just might squeak out another record-breaking day before the week is over.
Then, starting in the late afternoon, cooler air approaches and may fire up a line of storms. Those storms have a chance to reach severe levels, mainly near and west of Freeport. East of Freeport, the risk level goes down as storms may fizzle the farther east they move.
Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats. Heavy rain is a possibility as well. The storms roughly occur between 4 and 8 pm.
Back to spring weather:
Storms may fire back up early Saturday morning, but those are much more likely close to Chicago. Saturday may still get to 80 degrees, but just barely. The humidity slowly drops throughout the day.
By Sunday, the weather finally feels like spring again. Temperatures warm into the low 70s. There is a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon.
We may dip into the upper 60s through early next week. More chances for rain arrive next Wednesday. We may start warming up back toward 80 degrees late next week.