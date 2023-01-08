 Skip to main content
Still stuck in the clouds. Fingers crossed for the sun to return into the week ahead

  Updated
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Unfortunately the cloudy streak continues tonight. Warmer and less clouds are ahead for the first half of the week before unsettled weather returns.

The Stateline saw another day of overcast skies and cooler temperatures today. We only got to the upper 20s to low 30s across the area today. Unfortunately, clouds continue to be stubborn tonight and temperatures settle into the low 20s. There are pockets of fog situated to our north and our west that could swing into the area tonight into tomorrow morning. 

Tomorrow Whole Day Heat Index.png

After today we start our warming trend into the low to mid 40s for the week ahead. Keep all fingers crossed as we head into tomorrow afternoon as the clouds could break and sunshine returns! Temperatures tomorrow look to reach the low 40s. 

Weak low-pressure systems move through the area Tuesday and Wednesday so the clouds do return, and we could see very light rain to drizzly conditions in return. Daytime highs continue to be in the low to mid 40s for midweek. 

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST AM VERSION.png

The focus then shifts to the end of the week as there is a chance to see a wintry mix into the area. Keep an eye on the forecast as we continue to iron out all the details to this forecast.  

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

