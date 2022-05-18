Sterling resident arrested on burglary charges

STERLING -- On Wednesday, May 18, at 4:30 a.m., Sterling Police Department and the Twin City Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant for a residence in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue in Sterling.
During the search, authorities recovered several items which were allegedly stolen from another Sterling residence on February 16.
The Sterling Police Department arrested Jordan J. Van Meter, 26, of Sterling on charges of:
- Residential Burglary
- Theft Over $500
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm Without Requisite
- Firearms Owner Identification Card
- Possession of Firearm Ammunition Without Requisite Firearms Owner Identification Card
Van Meter was taken to Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond.