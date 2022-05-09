Stephenson County promotes first female K-9 officer

FREEPORT -- Stephenson County Sheriff's Department announced today that Highland Community College alum Rachel Clay became the first female K-9 officer.
A 2016 graduate of Highland, Clay continued her studies at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice.
Clay joined the Stephenson County Sheriff's Department in 2018.
She now has the distinction of becoming the first female K-9 patrol officer for the sheriff's department after completing a six-week training course with her K-9 partner, Ralf.
“I graduated with another skill to be part of law enforcement,” Clay said.
“Working a dog gets my brain going. A K-9 is like working with a person. Ralf is like a tracking machine, and essentially a work of art. Ralf and I blend well.”
Both K-9 officer canines working for the Stephenson County Sheriff were bought through community donations.
The dogs are used for narcotics detection and arrest assistance.
“Deputy Clay likes dogs, and I am pleased she accepted the job,” Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders said.
“She and Ralf hit it off, and her further training is such an asset to the department. K-9 units are valuable tools for law enforcement."