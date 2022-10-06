Stephenson County joins other counties filing lawsuits against Safe-T Act

FREEPORT (WREX) — Another Stateline county is joining numerous others across the state in filing lawsuits against a new law eliminating cash bail.
Stephenson County State's Attorney Carl Larson says he filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the Illinois Safe-T Act, saying it violates the Illinois Constitution.
Larson's office says the suit was filed on the behalf of himself and Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders.
13 Investigates first told you about the Safe-T Act and the associated Pretrial Fairness Act last month. The law, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, eliminates cash bail and bond and defines detainable and non-detainable offenses.
Larson says the Safe-T Act violates Article I, Section 9 of the Illinois Constitution, which, according to the State's Attorney's office, says "all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties."
Larson, in a statement released Thursday, says Illinois will be "better off" fixing any "issues" with the new law now.
"If these issues were not raised by State's Attorneys now, they would likely be raised by defendants shortly after January 1, 2023," Larson says. "Both proponents and opponents of the Safe-T Act should see the value in this litigation."
Stephenson County joins both Boone and Winnebago Counties in announcing similar lawsuits on Thursday. State's Attorneys in Jo Daviess, McHenry, and Ogle Counties have also filed lawsuits challenging the Safe-T Act.
Larson also says that more State's Attorneys in counties across the state are in negotiations with Illinois General Assembly members to "resolve some of the more troubling aspects," of the new law, and is "hopeful" that those talks "will be successful."