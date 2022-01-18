Stephenson County Fair announces 2022 dates

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — While it may be a little chilly outside, it's never too early start thinking of the summer and county fair season.
The Stephenson County Fair is bringing back the fair this year come July! This year's fair will run July 26-30.
The Grandstand events will be Tractor Pulls on Tuesday & Wednesday.
Youth & Family Night with Scramblers and activities is on Thursday. Friday night is Bulls & Barrels and the Demolition Derby is on Saturday.
The fair association says they're still adding new activities and accepting vendor applications. For more information, you can go to stephensoncountyfair.org or call 815-235-2918.