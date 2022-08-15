 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Tuesday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CDT Monday was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Stephenson County could raise its property tax levy. Here's what it means for what you would pay

  • Updated
  • 0
Stephenson County Seal
By Andrew Carrigan

FREEPORT (WREX) — Property taxes could be on the rise in Stephenson County.

The finance committee approved an item titled "Increasing the 2023 Levy Request by 5% over the 2022 Extension."

What that means for your property tax bill isn't clear as of today according to a member of the finance team with the county.

Sometimes raising the levy doesn't change your bill by a dime. The reason why is if property values go up, the levy can still go up while not impacting your bill.

However, if values stay flat and the levy goes up, taxpayers would be in danger of seeing a higher bill.

The full board will vote on the ley increase later this month.

