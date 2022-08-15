Stephenson County could raise its property tax levy. Here's what it means for what you would pay

FREEPORT (WREX) — Property taxes could be on the rise in Stephenson County.
The finance committee approved an item titled "Increasing the 2023 Levy Request by 5% over the 2022 Extension."
What that means for your property tax bill isn't clear as of today according to a member of the finance team with the county.
Sometimes raising the levy doesn't change your bill by a dime. The reason why is if property values go up, the levy can still go up while not impacting your bill.
However, if values stay flat and the levy goes up, taxpayers would be in danger of seeing a higher bill.
The full board will vote on the ley increase later this month.