Stephenson Co. Board rejects pay increase for Walnut Acres CNAs

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Stephenson County Board has rejected a pay raise for CNAs at Walnut Acres.
The 10-11 vote against the move comes one week after the Nursing Center committee approved the increase. The move would have risen pay by anywhere between $1.50 and $6.50, depending on experience.
The county would get about 70% of that pay raise back from the state.
Board member Scott Helms, who also serves on the Nursing Center committee, says the vote was about having the money to pay the bills.
"Pay for what we have and what we’re required to do first before we spend more money, I don’t know how that’s a foreign concept," Helms said. "Let’s push payments that we don’t know we can make, because that’s what we’re doing here."
The move comes under increased speculation about the future of the Stephenson County Nursing Center.
Back in August, the Stephenson County Board approved a loan to keep Walnut Acres open, but the nursing home had to make a $95,000 payment each month from September to December or face a potential sale.
Board member Samuel Newton says the board is not doing everything it can do to try and keep Walnut Acres under county ownership.
"We keep talking about selling it, but we haven’t made it viable," Newton says. "It may be different if it were a $20 million operation, and we wanted to look for a different way to do this, that’s fine. We have $1.6 million sitting there, give some of it to the nursing home so we can stop begging Peter to pay Paul."
A new move to sell would not be the first time the home has been put up for sale by the board. Last year, the board voted to list the property for sale at $5 million.
The process effectively ended three months later when the only letter of intent to buy the home was retracted by that potential buyer.
The Stephenson County Nursing Center committee's next meeting is on Nov. 3, while the full board is not scheduled to meet again until the presentation of the county budget on Nov. 22.