Stellantis to close Thursday due to 'parts shortage', regular production schedules resume Friday

Stellantis Belvidere Plant

BELVIDERE (WREX) — 13 WREX has learned that the Stellantis plant will be closing down on Thursday. Regular production schedules will resume Friday.

This coming just over a month before the company will be idling the plant on February 28.

On December 9, 13 WREX reported that the Belvidere Assembly Plant will temporarily halt production next year.

Today, Stellantis confirmed to 13 WREX that the plant will close on Thursday.

The closure is due to a "parts shortage from an external supplier," a spokesperson for Stellantis said.

A Stellantis Corporate Communications representative has alerted 13 WREX at 2:20 p.m. that "it is expected that regular production schedules will resume on Friday."

