Stellantis reaches 'record sales' in 2021 as Belvidere plant struggles to remain open

AMSTERDAM (WREX) — Automaker Stellantis says despite 2021 being a challenging year, they were able to achieve "record results."
It was the first as Stellantis after shareholders of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot voted to merge at the beginning of 2021.
Across all countries, the company announced €1.9 billion redistributed, €770 million more than the cumulative amount redistributed last year by each of the previous legacy companies, representing a 70% increase.
As a result of the strong financials, the company announced UAW-represented employees will receive up to $14,670 in profit sharing. The company says an employees actual total will be based on individual compensated hours. The payments will be received on March 11, the company announced.
“Employees are the heart of Stellantis. It is thanks to their continued focus on execution and excellence that we were able to achieve record results in our first year as Stellantis,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO.
Employees who will be receiving a profit share bonus includes the Belvidere Assembly Plant, which saw its fair share of struggles in 2021 and so far in 2022.
The struggles started in January 2021 when a global microchip shortage impacted carmakers across the globe.
The shortage caused the first temporary closure of the plant in February. Later in February, the company announced it was laying off 150 employees to "meet global demand for the Jeep Cherokee."
In the spring, the plant was shut down multiple times because of the microchip shortage, including more than two months straight from Mar. 29 through June 1.
During the shut down in May, a spokesperson from the company told 13 WREX the company was reducing the number of shifts at the plant from two to one, a move which could've laid off 1,641 employees from the plant.
The summer saw the more temporary closures due to the microchip shortage.
In the fall, 13 WREX learned and later confirmed with Stellantis that about 1,100 laid off employees were offered a letter from the company with three options: relocate, quit, or be fired.
Employees were being given an option to relocate to Stellantis' Toledo Assembly Complex and several Mopar locations. If an employee declined the placement, they were placed with no company-provided income or benefits, but maintained their eligibility for other job opportunities. If an employee failed to respond to the letter, they were terminated.
In November, the company sent a WARN notice to employees, anticipating an additional 400 lay offs. The company said the notices were sent as the company continued to balance its global sales with the production of the Jeep Cherokee produced in Belvidere, which sales were further exacerbated by the microchip shortage.
In December, the Chicago Tribune reported the plant is being eyes to become an electric vehicle manufacturing facility as soon as 2024.
The shut downs carried over into 2022. According to a spokesperson for Stellantis, the plant has been shut down more than three weeks already this year: two weeks to align with production sales and one week and two days related to the chip shortage.
13 WREX will continue to follow shut downs and lay offs at the plant.