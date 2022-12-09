Stellantis Belvidere assembly plant to temporarily shut down

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Car manufacturer Stellantis announced Friday that their Belvidere Assembly Plant will temporarily halt production next year.
Stellantis says the shutdown of operations at the plant will last for at least six months, but could last longer.
The plant, open since 1965, has seen multiple rounds of layoffs in the last few years, including one as recent as May.
Jodi Tinson, a Stellantis spokesperson, released the following statement on behalf of the company:
"Our industry has been adversely affected by a multitude of factors like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the global microchip shortage, but the most impactful challenge is the increasing cost related to the electrification of the automotive market."
"Stellantis has taken a number of actions to stabilize production and improve efficiency at its North American facilities to preserve affordability and customer satisfaction in terms of quality."
"While it considers other avenues to optimize operations, Stellantis has made the decision to idle the Belvidere (Illinois) Assembly plant effective Feb. 28, 2023."
"This difficult but necessary action will result in indefinite layoffs, which are expected to exceed six months and may constitute a job loss under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. As a result, WARN notices have been issued to both hourly and salaried employees. The company will make every effort to place indefinitely laid off employees in open full-time positions as they become available."
"The company also is working to identify other opportunities to repurpose the Belvidere facility and has no additional details to share at this time."
The United Auto Workers Union has also responded to the announced idling of the plant, sending this statement via Facebook:
“We are all deeply angered by Stellantis’s decision to idle the Belvidere Assembly plant without a plan for future product,” says UAW Vice President and Director of the Stellantis Department Cindy Estrada.
“There are many vehicle platforms imported from other countries that could be built in Belvidere with skill and quality by UAW members at Belvidere. The transition to electrification also creates opportunities for new product. Companies like Stellantis receive billions in government incentives to transition to clean energy. It is an insult to all taxpayers that they are not investing that money back into our communities.”
“We believe Stellantis is grossly misguided in idling this plant which has produced profits for the company since 1965,” adds UAW President Ray Curry.
“Not allocating new product to plants like Belvidere is unacceptable. Announcing the closure just a few weeks from the holidays is also a cruel disregard for the contributions of our members from UAW Locals 1268 and 1761. We will fight back against this announcement.”
State and local leaders have also issued statements reacting to Stellantis' announcement in the extended layoff of numerous employees.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker outlined his administration's reaction in the following statement:
"The administration is immediately activating DCEO’s Rapid Response team to assist workers who are being indefinitely furloughed to help them find new, good-paying jobs. We’ll work closely with local mayors and other elected officials, along with local community colleges and workforce providers, to ensure that high quality training programs are available for all who want to participate. We will work collaboratively with Stellantis as the company works to identify opportunities to repurpose the Belvidere facility and looks to adapt to changes in the automotive market."
State Rep. Dave Vella, who's 68th District includes Belvidere, tells 13 WREX that the announcement was disheartening, but that this is not the end for Stellantis in Belvidere, hoping that future production of electric vehicles and a good location can keep the company, and jobs, in town.
"It's a process. The big corporations, especially Stellantis, which is the biggest corporation in the world, it takes time to transition. If they decide to turn the Belvidere plant into an EV manufacturing plant or into something else, they would need to idle the plant anyway to retool."
Friday's announcement from Stellantis comes the week after Vella helped pass new tax credits specifically targeted towards Stellantis.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara released this statement:
“Hearing the news that Stellantis is continuing its layoffs with notices to all remaining employees today is disheartening. Although the facility is not in Rockford, it has a significant impact on many Rockford families and businesses."
"I have already been in contact with the Governor’s team, as well as our local workforce connection, to develop a plan to assist the families impacted by these devastating layoffs."
State Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R-Rockford), who represents Illinois' 69th District which includes parts of Boone County, released this statement:
"It is extremely disappointing news for the greater Belvidere community that Stellantis is laying off the remaining 1,350 workers at the plant."
"The Belvidere Assembly plant is a state of the art plant with a great work force at which any automobile manufacturer should be successful. Stellantis has not shared their plans, but there are many options available to them including the sale of the plant to another manufacturer. From an economic development standpoint, we hope that this plant can quickly reopen to be an economic engine for the region."
"We will make every effort to help make available state and local resources to employees who will be displaced by this decision."
Incoming U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, who will represent Illinois' 17th Congressional District, released the following statements via Twitter:
A 🧵 on today's news:— Eric Sorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) December 9, 2022
Today’s news from Stellantis regarding the future of the Belvidere Assembly plant is deeply concerning. As we continue to learn more, I want to make it clear that I will continue to stand with our working families in Northern Illinois.
It's my hope that the company will make the necessary investment in our highly-skilled workforce and continue production in Belvidere.
I will continue to closely monitor developments with my team and fight to secure the economic livelihood for our working families.
State Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford), who represents the 34th Senate District which includes Belvidere, released this statement:
"Stellantis' announcement is difficult news for the Rockford region, but discussions between the state and the company continue to find a future product and identify opportunities to repurpose the plant that for decades has been a source of good jobs and financial security for thousands of local families."
Senator Stadelman sponsored the historic Reimaging Electric Vehicle Act last year and a second round of incentives during veto session this year, both aimed at recruiting EV manufacturers and suppliers to Illinois and providing state resources for Illinois automakers to retool and stay.