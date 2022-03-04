Steel pipe manufacturer coming to Rochelle, bringing up to 150 jobs

ROCHELLE (WREX) — The City of Rochelle says the largest steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America will be setting up shop in the Hub City.
Zekelman Industries has announced that they will begin operating in Rochelle in the fall.
The new development is expected to create between 100 and 150 jobs in the city.
City officials say the move should bring more industrial and commercial development to the community.
"The City of Rochelle is pleased to welcome Zekelman Industries to our community," said Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows. "The City of Rochelle was only able to attract this type of development because of our ongoing investment in our utility infrastructure."
"This announcement was made possible through the efforts of the mayor, City Council, and City staff over almost two years," said City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh. "This project demonstrates that Rochelle is an economic engine for the region and that our community is an attractive location for families."
Zekelman Industries is putting the finishing touches on redeveloping two buildings at 1600 Ritchie Court.
Once the construction is completed, the plant will bring the most up-to-date manufacturing technology in North America, according to the city.