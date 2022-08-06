Steamy weekend leads to some relief by the beginning of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hot and humid conditions continue tonight into Sunday with relief coming tomorrow morning in the form of heavy rain.
Heat Advisory:
Hot temperatures mixed with a very humid air is causing heat index values to be between 100 to 110 degrees. Due to this the National Weather Service of Chicago has issued a Heat Advisory until 7 p.m. tonight
The mix of hot temperatures and humidity may cause heat related illnesses to occur so make sure to drink plenty of water, stay inside and out of the sun. Do what you need to do to stay cool and out of the heat this weekend.
Tonight:
Temperatures are currently in the low 90's with dew points in the upper 70's making the heat index well into the low to mid 100's. As the heat continues into the evening remember to take it easy outside, drink lots of water, and check on elderly and children frequently.
Clouds will continue to build in this afternoon and into this evening so expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures stay in the mid 70's. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower into the overnight and into the early morning hours. Most of the area stays dry until tomorrow afternoon.
Soggy Sunday:
Sunday starts out with mostly cloudy skies and some scattered showers. Temperatures remain warm for Sunday in the 80s with the heat index into the upper 90s. We see some relief by the afternoon as more widespread rain showers move into the area.
These showers won't be severe, but gusty winds and heavy downpours may pop up in spots. Keep an eye to the sky during the afternoon and head indoors immediately if you hear thunder. Showers and soggy conditions linger into Monday ahead of cooler air.
Looking ahead
We drop to the upper 70s Monday afternoon and stay there for Tuesday. The rest of next week looks sunny, dry with relatively low humidity. The highs throughout the week only get into the low 80's with overnight lows dropping back into the upper 50's