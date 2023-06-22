Steamy temperatures and dry weather persist with the entire area in a drought.

Sunshine and hot temperatures take over as air quality will be impacted for the rest of the week as the weather stays dry until the weekend.
Temperatures this afternoon made it into the upper 80's, if not the lower 90's for some locations. These hot conditions will settle in for a few days before a cold front drops us back into the 80's.
Air Quality Alerts have been extended through Friday night for southern Wisconsin and areas to the East of DeKalb County. This is due to the continuous elevated levels of ozone near the surface. Those with respiratory issues should avoid spending prolonged time outdoors.
Dry weather is also expected until we see a chance for rain this weekend. About 82% of the state under a moderate drought, that includes our entire area.
For the month of June, only 0.37" of rain have been recorded in Rockford putting us 4.86" below average.
Hot and sunny conditions will follow us into both Friday and Saturday with much needed rain to potentially arrive into Sunday. A cold front will sweep through bringing us showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
A few showers may linger into the evening and early into Monday morning. This activity will also help cool us off back to the lower 80's. We may even stay within the upper 70's for Monday.