STEAM Academy at Haskell hosts expo for 5th graders

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On Thursday, May 26, STEAM Academy at Haskell will hold their end-of-the-year expo for 5th grade students to showcase STEAM learning projects to the public.
At the STEAM Maker Expo, 5th grade students will demonstrate their focused learning and inquiry into the Engineering Process.
A student-chosen problem or project-based learning problem will be showcased to staff, family, and the public.
Students will be given the chance to showcase, discuss, and explain their process that led to the final STEM Expo artifact or solution.
The STEAM Maker Expo will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the STEAM Academy at Haskell's Gymnasium.