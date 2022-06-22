 Skip to main content
Staying sunny and warm through the end of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunshine and warm temperatures take us through the end of the week before chances for rain return.

Quiet and sunny:

Early this morning, temperatures have dropped into the lower 70's for most for a comfortable and quiet start to our Wednesday. Sunny skies will dominate as a large area of high pressure takes over the Midwest. 

Dry conditions stick with us through Thursday as well with dew points staying within the 50's. The weather today and even into tomorrow will stay comfortable before we may see the 90's return. 

Temperatures for Thursday will also climb into the upper 80's with mostly sunny skies. 

Friday's forecast highs will flirt with the lower 90's as our next chance for rain may return into Friday night. 

Next chance:

As we stay dry for the next couple days, with our next chance for rain returning into Friday. 

There is low chance for rain through the day on Friday but most of the activity will hold off until the late evening and overnight hours. Chances for rain and even thunderstorms stick with us into Saturday. 

You may hear some rumbles of thunder early as we may get some dry time into the afternoon with rain potentially returning into the evening. These chances still look murky, stay tuned to the forecast for any changes. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

