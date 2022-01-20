Staying cold and sunny ahead of an active pattern

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The last two days of this week will be filled with sunshine as well as bitter cold temperatures ahead of an active weekend.
Still cold:
The rest of the week will continue to see harsh cold temperatures with slight improvements for the weekend.
Early this morning, temperatures have fallen into the lower single digits with wind chills well below zero across the area.
Some counties in the area such as Stephenson, Jo Daviess and Carroll, are under a wind chill advisory through midday. The advisory will expire at noon with harsh cold expected for the first half of our day.
Sunshine will dominate through today and even into Friday, hopefully making these temperatures slightly more bearable.
Later this afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower to middle teens with wind chills reaching near the lower positive single digits.
We aren't done with cold just yet, temperatures will fall a few degrees below zero overnight as wind chills will follow. Tomorrow morning will bring another cold start, but highs will reach the lower 20's for the end of the week.
Bundle up for the next few days as we will likely stay below freezing for quite some time.
Turning active:
With a dry but cold week, an active pattern returns for the weekend bringing daily chances for snow.
Starting with Saturday morning, a system will sweep across the Midwest bringing a chance for a dusting for the Stateline. As this system moves out, we may have another system come through early into Sunday morning.
Sunday morning will bring similar totals, anywhere from a dusting up to one inch, with dry conditions for the early afternoon.
We won't be in the clear just yet with another chance coming in very early Monday morning. Also, likely to exit by the afternoon.
There still may be some changes to the forecast, stay tuned to your 13 Weather Authority for the latest updates.