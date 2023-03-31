Stay Weather Aware Today!

All areas across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin will need to be weather aware over the rest of the day, as the threat of severe thunderstorms increase, especially this afternoon and evening.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. for Central and Eastern Iowa and portions of Western Illinois including Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside Counties. This means that the conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.
In terms of the storms expected today, there may be two rounds with the first arriving into the early afternoon. Timing for this first round looks to be between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. our counties to the west could see severe thunderstorms with tornadoes, strong damaging winds and large damaging hail.
The second round of storms looks to come in between the 3-8pm timeframe, as a cold front sweeps through closer to 6 p.m. a broken line of storms will develop and move through bringing the second round and our best chance to see a number of threats.
Threats include damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail are all possible however, our biggest concern will be strong, damaging winds. We may see gusts exceed 75 MPH through the evening. If ingredients line up right, tornadoes are possible. This round of storms is expected to exit our area completely by 10 p.m.
As the afternoon moves on, continue to be weather aware and have multiple ways to receive alerts. Download the WREX Weather app for free on your smartphone or tablet. Ensure Emergency Alert System notifications are switched on for your area as well.