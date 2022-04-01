Stateline's two largest soccer tournaments coming back for the next two weekends

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two of the largest sports tournaments in the Rockford area are coming back.
The Rockford Raptors Soccer Club's Puri Cup tournaments are kicking off this weekend and next weekend.
The Puri Cup College Showcase is going on Friday, April 1 and running through Sunday, April 3. The Puri Champions Cup will take place Friday, April 8 through Sunday, April 10.
Both of the tournaments will be held at the Mercyhealth Sportscore One and Mercyhealth Sportscore Two.
"We are always thrilled to host this popular soccer tournament and are looking forward to players, coaches, and guests utilizing two outstanding sports facilities," said Louis Mateus, General Manager of Mercyhealth Sportscore Complexes. "Soccer is a big part of so many families' lives, and has tremendous physical, emotional, and mental benefits along with teaching valuable life skills."
The Puri Cup College Showcase this weekend will feature 235 highly competitive boys and girls teams between 8 and 19. The Puri Champions Cup next weekend has 350 teams in mid to lower-level competition in boys and girls divisions also between the ages of 8 and 19.
Both tournaments will be bringing teams from across the Midwest in the largest soccer tournament in the Rockford area, according to the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. The RACVB estimates the tournaments will bring $5.2 million to the Rockford area.
"We are extremely grateful to once again host this event. We want to thank all of our partners that make this event possible and all of the participating teams," said Frank Mateus, Executive Director and co-founder of Rockford Raptors FC. "We would also like to thank our Raptors families for their continued support and hard work as well as the Rockford Park District and the RACVB. We would not be able to host an amazing event without those two organizations working behind the scenes to support this event. A lot of credit also goes out to Rockford area businesses and the community for making these outside teams feel so welcomed and excited about being back in the community."
The Puri Cup College Showcase will also include two NCAA Division One women's soccer games. On Saturday at 1 p.m., Valparaiso University will play the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and on Sunday at 3 p.m., Loyola University Chicago will play Northern Illinois University. The games are free to attend.
Mercyhealth Sportscore One is located at 1288 Elmwood Rd. in Rockford. Mercyhealth Sportscore Two is located at 8800 E. Riverside Blvd. in Loves Park.