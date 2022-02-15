Stateline will see a taste of Spring before winter returns shortly after

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One more dry day expected before conditions turn soggy for Wednesday as another system arrives midweek.
Dry Tuesday:
Early this morning, temperatures have dropped into the teens across the area as we see some cloud cover as well. Mostly cloudy skies will dominate for today as the weather stays dry for our Tuesday. Temperatures will warm through the morning as we get close to the lower 40's this afternoon.
Our low temperatures may arrive this evening as we'll see warmer conditions set in overnight with temperatures expected to climb through the 40's. Tonight will also feature dry weather as breezy conditions set in. Winds may gust up to 30 miles per hour ahead of the rain showers that will reach us into our Wednesday.
Soggy Wednesday:
With conditions staying dry tonight into Wednesday morning, the morning commute will be spared from any rain. The showers are expected to reach us later into the afternoon with light rain expected through the second half of our day. There may be pockets of brief heavier rain.
Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 50's, bringing the Stateline a taste of Spring before winter quickly returns. Cooler air will take over helping out rain showers transition into sleet and freezing rain with icy accumulations possible.
As temperatures continue to drop, we'll see this icy mix transition into snow showers. The track of this system is still uncertain but once details become clearer into tonight and tomorrow morning, we will have a better idea on how much snow will fall and where. There is an outside chance for heavier amounts to fall across northern Illinois.
Along with this messy system, temperatures will be much colder into Thursday. Forecast highs are only set to reach the middle to upper 20's for the last two days of the week.
Temperatures may drop at the end of the week, but they will be on a steady climb as we'll reach the 40's once again at the end of the week with lots of sunshine also expected.