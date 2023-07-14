Stateline UPS workers gather to practice picket

Rockford, Il. — Nationwide UPS workers are preparing for a massive strike that could disrupt supply chains. Here in Rockford a "practice picket" took place Thursday at the UPS Hub at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.
Union members, or Teamsters, are hosting practice pickets across the nation as contract negotiations continue. According to Teamsters 710, the chapter that represents the Midwest, earlier in the month UPS failed to deliver "an economic proposal at the national bargaining table".
The union is asking for an increase in part-time wages and an end to harassment, retaliation and an alleged hostile work environment. Their union contract officially expires July 31.
Teamster’s Local 710 President Del Schaefer started working at UPS in the 1980's, during that time he was making about $8 an hour.
"Current employees are now making $16. Drivers have went up to $20 to $30 an hour while part timers have only gone up $8. They really need to help and taker care of these part timers." Schaefer states.
Back in June, 93% of Local 710 UPS Teamsters have voted in favor of authorizing the Bargaining Committee to call a strike if necessary. If UPS fails to come to an agreement that reflects the hard work and dedication of UPS members.
No contract means no workers and a potential ripple effect across the U.S. economy. UPS drivers and sorters — many who are part-time — are also represented by the union.
"The balls and UPS is court. All they got to do is call the General President o f the Teamsters, Sean O'Brien, get back to the table and let's get these people a good economic package and get it back to work." continues Schaefer.