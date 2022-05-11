Stateline stroke survivor beats the odds to become a top natural body builder in the region

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Brady Johnson has worn many hats in his life.
Before he was 31-years-old, he was offered a workout with the Chicago White Sox, represented dozens of professional athletes as a sports agent, served the country in the air force and during his spare time ran marathons.
Johnson and his family acknowledged it was a stressful lifestyle, so a three-month headache was attribute to the high speed of life until his commanding officer in the air force ordered him to get checked out. It didn't take long for doctors to realize this was no headache.
"They said 'your headache for three months, you've been bleeding,'" Johnson said. "You have a cerebral hemorrhage. The nurse said 'do you love God? And I said 'yeah I love him,' and he said 'He loves you back because most people die immediately from a hemorrhage."
Johnson was quickly transferred and admitted to surgery which was successful, but another unexpected turn happened when Johnson suffered a stroke before he even woke up from his initial operation. Doctors told Johnson he wouldn't be able to walk, talk or have children.
The night before rehab started, Johnson wasn't thinking about recovery.
"Day one, I didn't want rehab," Johnson said. "I wanted to die. I felt there was no reason for me to live."
A late night message from his grandma changed everything.
"She picked my right arm up and she started rubbing it and she said baby, 'God never puts more on you than you can carry,'" Johnson said.
Johnson came back to walk, talk and work again, but even then, his stroke struggles weren't over.
"I had gotten up to 227 pounds, and was very big, and had another stroke in 2015," Johnson said. "My doctor asked me, do you want to die?"
With his back against the wall, Johnson fought back again, finding a new inspiration in natural body building.
"In eight months, I'd gone rom 227 to 177 and I started competing," Johnson said. "I could not feel the right side of my body from the top of my head to the bottom of my foot, I could not feel the right side of my body. The Mayo clinic calls me the freak because they can't figure out how I can use it if I can't feel it."
Johnson doesn't tell his story in hopes of telling stroke survivors to pursue body building, but to show them life doesn't end with a stroke or with a doctor's prognosis.
"That's the life that I life now, to make sure that everyone who comes with me and around me that life is a life of commas, you can always make it better, no matter what anybody says," Johnson said.
Johnson plans to continue the sport of natural body building in Wisconsin next month.