Stateline school districts to get state grant money to improve libraries

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Stateline school districts are receiving money from the state to improve their libraries for students.
Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White announced Friday that more than $1.4 million will be going to public school districts across the state.
The money is coming from the FY 2022 School District Library Grant Program. White says more than 1.5 million students in 672 public school districts will benefit from the new funding.
"As a former public school teacher and administrator, I know our school libraries are critical in helping students learn and prepare themselves for the future," White said. "Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program, and I'm pleased that we can continue to provide school libraries with some of the financial resources they need to produce well-educated students."
The grant money is to be used for fiction and non-fiction books, educational CDs and DVDs, library subscriptions, electronic resources, new computers, and improvements to Wi-Fi connectivity.
Here is a breakdown of the funding coming to some of the larger Stateline school districts:
- Belvidere School Dist. #100: $6,436.07
- Byron CUSD #226: $1,243.12
- DeKalb CUSD #428: $5,541.18
- Dixon CUSD #170: $2,107.54
- Freeport School Dist. #145: $2,954.10
- Genoa-Kingston CUSD #424: $1,278.03
- Harlem CUSD #122: $5,313.70
- Harvard CUSD #50: $2,147.90
- Hononegah Comm. HS Dist. #207: $1,702.74
- Kaneland CUSD #302: $3,354.42
- McHenry CCSD #15: $3,492.43
- McHenry Comm. HS Dist. #156: $1,894.34
- Meridian CUSD #223: $1,293.67
- North Boone CUSD #200: $1,286.44
- Oregon CUSD #220: $1,208.44
- Rochelle Elementary Dist. #231: $1,304.49
- Rockford Public School Dist. #205: $21,771.71
- Sandwich CUSD #430: $1,506.89
- Sterling CUSD #5: $2,669.16
- Sycamore CUSD #427: $3,086.17
- Winnebago CUSD #323: $1,087.86
The Secretary of State's Office says districts are awarded a minimum of $850 and is based on a formula of $0.885 per student, as appropriated by the General Assembly and Gov. Pritzker.