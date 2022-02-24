Stateline reacts to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

STATELINE (WREX) — Thursday morning, explosions were heard throughout Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he was beginning a military operation to invade the European country.
Putin's move to invade has global implications, some of which are being felt in the Stateline.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said Thursday that the "City of Rockford stands with Ukraine," talking about the relationship between the Forest City and the city of Brovary, an eastern suburb of the country's capital city of Kyiv.
It was in Brovary where the organization Kids Around the World was inspired. A group from Rockford decided to build two playgrounds for Brovary after becoming sister cities in 1995.
Now, the organization goes all around the world building playgrounds for children. Jim Rosene, a member of Kids Around the World, says he has been in contact with a friend living in Ukraine.
"It's hard to imagine going to bed in somewhat of a normal world and wake up to bombs and explosions and seeing your city destroyed," Rosene says.
In nearby Lithuania, a local pastor from the Assembly of God World Mission has been living in the country's capital of Vilnius for the last year.
Erin Olander is helping to build a church and bring hope to a country that is also feeling the stress from an aggressive Russia. Olander says we at home can help the people going through so much through donating to causes like the Red Cross.
"There are people who didn't choose this," Olander says. "Find a worthy organization to support because who knows what this will do for the economy of Ukraine."
A religious community based in Loves Park is also concerned for the people in Ukraine.
Eric Mock, Vice President for Ministry Operations for the Slavic Gospel Association, says the organization has been getting updates from their churches in Ukraine.
Mock says the churches are seeing tanks rolling in with some sheltering in place while others are fleeing the area. He says a major crisis is underway and we need to prepare to respond.
"I think we need to step back and think less about nation and think more about who we are as a people that God has set apart and created what we can do as our part to minister to those in need," Mock says.
As President Biden announces new, tougher sanctions on Russia after Thursday's events, oil prices jumped by 8% today, and you will likely notice it at the gas pump sooner rather than later.
U.S. oil prices have increased approximately 8% with California and Hawaii rising the most. Gas stations have already raised their prices to reflect the cost and many of them are expected to go higher.