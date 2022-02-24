Stateline reacts to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow covered and slippery roads expected due to snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, highest near the lake in northeast Illinois. * WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact this evening's commute and possibly impact the start of the Friday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&