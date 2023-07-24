State Representative Hosted Free FOID/CCL Assistance Clinic

Rockford, Il. — State Representative Dave Vella and his district office staff hosted a clinic to help residents with their applications for Firearms Owners Identification (FOID) and Concealed Carry License (CCL).
"We just want to let people know that 'hey we're here to help with issues' people might not know that there is a resource like this to help them with issues such as applications" states Nathan Blevins the Head of Constituent Services for the 68th District.
Back in 2015 Illinois State Police made it easier to get a FOID card by making the application completely online. Unfortunately, that process can be confusing Representative Vella has had many constituents reach out for help with.
"It seems like somebody comes in here befuddled, and not knowing what to do. Being able to help them and not charge them is everything. That's one more person who can walk away from a government agency and be happy that something good happened. I think that's the best way to bring back trust in our government again, which is something we're sorely lacking, especially the state of Illinois." states State Representative Dave Vella
Since he was elected, Representative Vella has prioritized helping constituents that are having issues with any Illinois State Agency. This assistance clinic was free and open to residents in the Rockford area.
"Historically, we've helped about 200 constituents with FOID and CCL issues and requests." states Blevins. "The three big things we do here include unemployment help, iCash program and the FOID applications." Blevins continues.