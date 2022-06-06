State identifies 'Official Rock of Illinois' symbol

CHICAGO -- After students from Pleasantville Middle School in Burr Ridge and Maplebrook Elementary School in Naperville discovered that Illinois did not have an "official" state rock, they decided to do something about it.
Enter House Bill 4261. The Burr Ridge and Naperville students created a ballot and had students across the state vote for a winner.
Governor JB Pritzker today joined legislators, students, and teachers at Morton Arboretum to celebrate Dolostone as the official rock of the State of Illinois.
Dolostone, a form of limestone, forms the majority of Illinois natural terrain.
The state recognizes dozens of official symbols of the state, including animals, flora, and fauna on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website.
“Seeing young people use their voices and the democratic process to make change in our state is truly inspiring,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“These young leaders have a bright future of organizing and civic engagement that I am excited to watch. They could not have picked a better rock to represent the strength and stability of Illinois.”
“Students developed and drove this legislation,” said State Senator Laura Ellman (D-Bloomingdale). “It was not only a fantastic learning experience for them, but an opportunity to show others of any age that they have power in Springfield. I encourage Illinoisans to learn more about Dolostone.”
"With today's bill signing, we're not only establishing an official state rock with a long history of economic and geological significance to Illinois, we're building the foundation for a new generation of lifelong learners who are civically engaged and ready to contribute to their communities,” said State Representative Yang Rohr, (D-Naperville).