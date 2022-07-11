State, federal and local leaders celebrate the completion of Stratton Lock and Dam project

McHENRY Il. — Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan, joined by state, federal and local leaders, will celebrate the completion of a $22 million improvement project at the Stratton Lock and Dam in McHenry on Wednesday, July 13.
The dam is operated by IDNR’s Office of Water Resources to ensure safe and efficient recreational boating on the Fox River Chain O’Lakes in Lake and McHenry counties. Nearly 20,000 watercraft pass through the lock during boating season between May 1 and Nov. 1 each year.
Improvements include doubling the capacity of the lock and the replacement of five deteriorated sluice gates with three new equivalent-sized automated torque tube hinge gates. The project began in 2014, but was delayed during the two-year state budget stalemate, then restarted in 2018 and was completed this spring.
A ribbon-cutting and celebration of Stratton Lock and Dam improvements will happen at 11 am on Wednesday July 13.