Start of the week brings a chance for stronger storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday brings a chance for stronger storms with sunshine returning tomorrow.
Monday's potential:
The morning is off to a quiet but muggy start. Dew points today will stick within the upper 60's if not lower 70's. Temperatures will also climb into the middle to upper 80's for a humid and warm day.
Monday also brings a chance for strong to severe storms. Our entire area is under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential. If storms become severe, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern. There is a low tornado risk south of I-88.
Storms will move through by mid-morning into the early afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Most of this activity will exit into the early evening. Even the cloud cover will exit into tonight as temperatures will drop into the middle 60's.
Turning sunny:
The rest of the week features mostly sunny skies with pleasant temperatures. Starting tomorrow, sunshine will be back with temperatures climbing into the middle 80's.
Another cold front will move through on Wednesday with temperatures only to reach into the lower 80's also bringing a low chance for rain.
Dew points will also drop into the upper 50's for less humid conditions for the rest of the week. Most of this week will stay dry with chances for showers and storms returning on Saturday. Temperatures are also expected to climb into the upper 80's and lower 90's into next week as we crank up the heat.