St. Patrick's day brings a chance for spotty showers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — St. Patrick's Day is off to a dry and mild start before showers and cooler temperatures arrive.
Soggy and cooler:
This morning starts out mild and dry with temperatures sitting within the 40's. Mostly cloudy skies will be seen early as we stay dry before showers reach us later today.
Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 60's with another mild on tap, however these mild conditions don't last for too much longer.
The late morning may feature a sprinkle or two before scattered showers build in even more by the afternoon. This activity will linger into the early evening before we get some dry time before another system moves in overnight.
Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30's as showers will move into the area. This activity will likely be more widespread bringing rain to most of northern Illinois. Showers will continue through the morning commute as this system continues to move through.
The end of our week will feature a soggy end as rain showers are expected for most of the day. Temperatures will fall near freezing into Friday night, helping set up an atmosphere for the rain to transition into snow. As this system exits, we may see a rain and snow mix spill over into early Saturday morning.
Weekend:
Our weekend will start with some rain and snow showers wrapping up late morning. Most of the activity will be out of the area by lunch time with a dry afternoon.
Temperatures will only reach into the upper 40's for a cooler day but mostly cloudy day. By Sunday, the lower 60's will be back with lots of sunshine for a perfect way to kick off the first day of Spring!