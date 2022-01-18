Squeezing in one more mild day before arctic air returns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline will see one more mild day before arctic air spills over the Midwest tomorrow.
One more day:
The warmest day of the week provides one more mild day before temperatures take a tumble into the middle of the week.
This morning kicks off with cool conditions before temperatures are expected to climb. Most spots sit within the lower 20's as we'll quickly warm to the middle 30's by lunch time.
Mostly cloudy skies will take control for the day as we stay quiet. By the afternoon, temperatures will reach the upper 30's as slightly breezy conditions set in.
Winds may gust up to 25 miles per hour at times, gusts will be up to 30 miles per hour overnight with blustery conditions expected through the night and into tomorrow.
Temperatures drop into the teens tonight and we won't see much improvement through Wednesday as arctic air begins to spill over the area.
Cold blast:
With mild temperatures expected for today, temperatures will feel much cooler for the rest of the week.
Temperature's tonight are expected to fall into the middle teens and we won't see much improvement as the arctic air spills in, keeping temperatures in the middle teens through the day tomorrow.
Along with the teens sticking around, wind chills will drop below zero tomorrow morning and will stay below zero through Friday.
Wednesday night into Thursday morning will see the coldest conditions as temperatures may bring close zero and wind chills well below zero as well.
Wind chills may drop between 10 to 20 degrees below zero into Thursday morning and temperatures themselves will just barely climb out of the single digits with a high of 10 degrees.
We'll see some improvements into Friday as wind chills will warm into the single digits with highs back into the teens. The middle 20's return on Saturday but temperatures will stay below zero for quite some time.