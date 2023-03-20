Spring weather stays strong this week

Instead of going back and forth between winter and spring weather, we consistently see mild conditions during the first official week of Spring.
Tuesday keeps the warmer weather going by getting into the low 50s for a second day in a row. We'll see a mostly cloudy yet dry sky and a light southerly breeze to round out conditions.
Wednesday repeats these conditions but introduces a few rain showers to the mix. Light rain may be possible in the morning, and again in the evening. The evening round of rain could bring in brief, heavier showers or a couple quick storms.
We hold onto soggy weather through Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Once the rain leaves around sunrise, we should remain dry for the rest of the day and the rest of the work week. Temperatures drop back to the middle 40s for Thursday afternoon.
Friday through Sunday remain a little cooler and just below 50 degrees. Friday and Saturday stay dry with a little sunshine, then showers may return Sunday into Monday. We keep seeing these conditions (mild, cloudy, occasionally rainy) into next week.