Spring weather returns briefly this week

We get out of the chilly territory for a few days this week, only to go right back into it later on.
Watch out for scattered flurries early tonight, which could lead to a slick spot or two like this morning. The weather dries out late, with clear weather by sunrise.
Tuesday remains chilly, but at least the sunshine is back. Wind chills hit the single digits in the morning, then warm into the 20s from there. High temperatures are barely above freezing.
After a brisk Tuesday, Wednesday gets back into March territory. Temperatures jump to near 50 degrees, but we'll have to take a return of cloud cover through the day.
The weather remains near 50 degrees on Thursday, resulting in rain showers throughout the day. After a light rain in the morning, we could see somewhat heavier showers as the day goes on. Rain totals may approach 1" or more by Friday morning.
A few snowflakes may mix with the rain early Friday, then the day dries out and turns cold again. Temperatures fall to the low 40s Friday, then the low 30s Saturday. We may warm again by early next week.