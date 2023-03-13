 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spring weather returns briefly this week

  • Updated
  • 0
2 panels with big icons.png

The weather gets into spring territory briefly, but we do see winter weather a couple of times

We get out of the chilly territory for a few days this week, only to go right back into it later on.

2 panels with big icons1.png

Watch out for scattered flurries early tonight, which could lead to a slick spot or two like this morning. The weather dries out late, with clear weather by sunrise.

Tuesday remains chilly, but at least the sunshine is back. Wind chills hit the single digits in the morning, then warm into the 20s from there. High temperatures are barely above freezing. 

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

After a brisk Tuesday, Wednesday gets back into March territory. Temperatures jump to near 50 degrees, but we'll have to take a return of cloud cover through the day.

headline 2 icons.png

The weather remains near 50 degrees on Thursday, resulting in rain showers throughout the day. After a light rain in the morning, we could see somewhat heavier showers as the day goes on. Rain totals may approach 1" or more by Friday morning. 

A few snowflakes may mix with the rain early Friday, then the day dries out and turns cold again. Temperatures fall to the low 40s Friday, then the low 30s Saturday. We may warm again by early next week.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you