Spring weather is in full force this weekend

After one more hint of winter, we quickly get back into spring territory in the coming days. This sets us up for soaking rain by early next week.
We have one more short round of winter weather to go before the weekend warmth and sunshine gets here. Scattered flurries to light snow showers sweep through during the evening. While we won't see much if anything for accumulation, watch out for reduced visibility and possibly a dusting of snow on the roads. Most spots stay under 1/2" in total.
Once we get into the weekend, look for a bright sunny sky to return. Temperatures rebound to near 40 degrees Saturday afternoon, with a light west breeze.
Sunday keeps the sunny weather going as temperatures rise to near 50 degrees.
After a couple of quiet days, active weather is back to kick off next week. Starting Sunday night, soaking rain showers sweep into the region. A few rumbles of thunder and downpours are possible Monday morning. The showers last through Monday evening. We may get up to 1" of rainfall, leading to a lot of puddles in the roads. Winds gust to 40 mph, adding to the wet and uncomfortable conditions.
Once the soggy weather exits, the weather cools off a little while possibly staying active. Temperatures stay in the 40s, with a chance for a wintry mix Wednesday and Friday.