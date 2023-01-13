Spring warmth returns quickly this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — January weather doesn't hang around long, as temperatures warm nearly 20 degrees by Sunday. We may see spring warmth more often than not over the next week.
Saturday may get rid of some of the clouds. With a partly cloudy sky, look for temperatures to heat up into the upper 30s. Winds remain light so the weather looks mild and comfortable for this time of year.
By Sunday, clouds are back, but so is the March-like warmth. Temperatures leap to the middle 40s, or about 20 degrees warmer than Friday afternoon.
The added spring warmth set us up for spring weather on Monday. Late Sunday night, rain showers slide in, and continue to fall for most of Monday. We may see up to 1/2" of rainfall under this soggy start to the new week. A few rumbles of thunder and quick downpours are possible but strong to severe storms are not expected.
Temperatures may sneak up to near 50 degrees Monday under the rainy weather. We dry out and start cooling off after Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday remain mild but drop to the low 40s. The weather stays cloudy and quiet.
We may get more activity on Thursday. A wintry mix of rain and snow may be on the way, though it's too early to say how much of each we may see. There's a chance for accumulating snow, so stay tuned for details as we get closer.