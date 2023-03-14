Spring warmth returns, but so does soggy weather

We get out of the winter air for a few days but have to take a lot more clouds and showers along the way. We may not be done with the bitter cold just yet either.
After a chilly night, temperatures soar Wednesday. Most locations get near if not hitting 50 degrees on the dot. Breezy south winds help blow in the warmer air. We'll see some sunshine in the morning, then turn mostly cloudy throughout the afternoon and evening.
Thursday brings the rain showers. The morning looks to be dry, with a slight chance for drizzle. By the middle of the afternoon, rain showers start up, and stay steady all the way through Friday morning. Temperatures remain near 50 degrees despite the clouds and rain.
Thursday may be our last warmer day as colder air moves right back in again Friday. We could see a brief rain/snow mix Friday morning as the showers exit. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Temperatures drop from there back into the 30s.
We stay chilly through the weekend with highs in the 30s. Saturday could see wind chills near zero again thanks to stronger winds. We stay cloudy for the start of the weekend then sunshine returns Sunday.
We repeat the warmup early next week. The 50s may return by midweek.