Spring warmth is back but so are storms

We get back to April weather during the middle of the week, but that comes with potentially 2 rounds of severe weather.
Leading up to lunch time Wednesday, the weather remains quiet. Look for brisk temperatures in the 30s Wednesday morning. Spotty rain showers are possible early.
Between roughly 11 am and 1 pm, keep an eye out for thunderstorms. A 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather is possible. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats. The weather should dry out again by Wednesday evening.
Temperatures jump back up into the mid 60s Wednesday afternoon. Thursday gets closer to 70 degrees. We may see a 2nd round of severe weather Thursday.
There is a chance for scattered showers and storms Thursday morning and early afternoon. Our best chance for severe weather, however, doesn't arrive until late Thursday afternoon and into the evening. All severe threats may be possible. We again are at a 1 out of 5 for severe risks, mainly south and east of US 20 and I-39.
The weather settles down and cools off going into the weekend. Friday dips back to the upper 50s, then Saturday may not get out of the 40s. There's a slight chance for showers (rain mixed with snow) Saturday.
We slowly warm back up starting Sunday, but the 70s and warmer look to stay out of the forecast for a while.