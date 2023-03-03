 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.1 feet Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Spring temperatures and showers lie ahead this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

We quickly go from a hint of winter to full-on spring conditions by the end of the weekend. Spring showers and possibly rumbles of thunder may come with the warming trend.

headline 2 icons.png

After a chilly end to the work week, temperatures start climbing Saturday. We get back near or into the 40s and could reach 50 degrees in a few spots. The day is mostly cloudy overall but watch out for a chance for rain in the afternoon. A little energy moving through the jet stream could spark spotty light rain showers, especially as the early evening approaches. The light to drizzly rain departs by the middle to end of the evening.

3 panel plus text.png

On Sunday, the near-50-degree weather returns, along with a mainly cloudy sky. Southeasterly winds turn stronger, gusting up to 35 mph. As we head into the evening, scattered showers and possibly a couple thunderstorms slide into the region. We'll see those scattered storms from mid-evening onward. 

headline 3.png

Showers and storms continue into Monday morning, then the afternoon trends drier while temperatures jump even more. We could be near the 60s for the start of the week.

Colder air moves in quickly after that. We're back into the 40s starting Tuesday, then the 30s after Wednesday. Slight chances for snow are possible by the end of the week.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you