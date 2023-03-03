Spring temperatures and showers lie ahead this weekend

We quickly go from a hint of winter to full-on spring conditions by the end of the weekend. Spring showers and possibly rumbles of thunder may come with the warming trend.
After a chilly end to the work week, temperatures start climbing Saturday. We get back near or into the 40s and could reach 50 degrees in a few spots. The day is mostly cloudy overall but watch out for a chance for rain in the afternoon. A little energy moving through the jet stream could spark spotty light rain showers, especially as the early evening approaches. The light to drizzly rain departs by the middle to end of the evening.
On Sunday, the near-50-degree weather returns, along with a mainly cloudy sky. Southeasterly winds turn stronger, gusting up to 35 mph. As we head into the evening, scattered showers and possibly a couple thunderstorms slide into the region. We'll see those scattered storms from mid-evening onward.
Showers and storms continue into Monday morning, then the afternoon trends drier while temperatures jump even more. We could be near the 60s for the start of the week.
Colder air moves in quickly after that. We're back into the 40s starting Tuesday, then the 30s after Wednesday. Slight chances for snow are possible by the end of the week.