Spring stretch keeps rolling until late this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The quiet and warm weather keeps going through midweek, giving us a little more time to enjoy the warm-up. The weather alternates between winter and spring late this week, breaking up the preview of spring.
Spring for now:
While we wait for the big temperature swings to begin, we get one more quiet and warm day. Wednesday warms into the middle 50s for another day in a row, with a good amount of sunshine and light winds.
We haven't had 3 days in a row in the 50s since mid-December. Around this time of year, the average highs are around 40 degrees, so this kind of weather is around 15 degrees above average!
The spring preview ends late this week, but we aren't done with the 50s just yet.
Up and down:
A cold front zips through Wednesday but shouldn't bring any precipitation. We may see a few more clouds, but that's about it.
What does change is the temperature late this week. The weather drops roughly 20 degrees between Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures only warm into the middle 30s, with wind chills in the teens to 20s.
Friday turns cloudier yet warms into the middle 40s as temperatures reverse course. We ultimately end up in the middle to upper 50s again by Saturday, so the spring weather doesn't wait long to come back.
Soggy weather ahead:
While Saturday warms up, we also see wet weather move back in this weekend. Scattered rain showers are possible Saturday, then a few storms are a possibility Saturday night. For now, strong to severe storms look to stay to our west.
The weather turns colder after the weekend, which could set us up for a rain/snow mix by Monday. The weather settles into the 40s by next week.