Spring showers fall before winter weather hits

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather provides a taste of spring with warmer air and rain showers. Snow, ice, and cold aren't too far behind, however.
Wet, windy, and warm Wednesday:
Before the snow and ice fall, we get a preview of next month. Temperatures start out above freezing and warm to 50 degrees by the afternoon.
Strong wind gusts kick in by the afternoon, however, so the weather won't be easy to enjoy. Watch out for gusts up to 40 mph; they start from the south in the morning, the switch to out of the north by the end of the afternoon.
On top of the windy weather, light rain showers arrive by the late morning. We'll have a rainy afternoon, then showers pick up a little in the evening. All said, many locations may see up to 1/2" of rainfall.
By Wednesday night, cold air catches up with us. This switches the spring rain to icy showers, which could lead to travel headaches Thursday morning.
Icy Wednesday night:
Cold air sweeps in before midnight, and eventually switches the rain showers to a combination of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. How fast the cold air moves in determines what precipitation we get.
We likely only see the icy combo for a couple hours, but that may be enough to create some minor ice accumulations. The icing will be heavier near and south of I-88.
Winter Storm Watches go into effect late Wednesday night for Lee, DeKalb, and Whiteside counties to highlight where the iciness may be worse.
Overall, be ready for slick roads early Thursday morning.
Snowy Thursday:
The wintry weather may keep rolling Thursday. After an icy start to the day, watch out for more snow as we head into Thursday afternoon.
As with the icy weather, the snow amounts look to be greater near and south of I-88. Whiteside, Lee, and DeKalb counties again may get the higher amounts. We could see several inches in this corridor, while north of I-88 may only see a couple inches of snow.
Either way, be ready for a messy Thursday. Between the ice from Wednesday night and snow on top of it from Thursday, driving may be difficult. Adjust your plans accordingly.
The weather stays dry and chilly for the rest of the week, then warms back into the 40s starting Sunday.