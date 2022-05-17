Spring showers fall a few times this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After drying up for most of last week, rainy weather develops a few times through Saturday. We get several cool days sprinkled in with the rain.
Rainy into Wednesday:
Spotty light rain develops this evening and carries into the early overnight hours. We won't see much for rainfall in total but have the rain gear handy in case you are out and about this evening. We may catch a brief break in the rain overnight.
Heavier showers and possibly a storm or two may sweep into the Stateline around sunrise. The showers may then last until the end of the morning, so Wednesday could start out fairly soggy.
By Wednesday afternoon, the weather dries up and stays cloudy and cool. Temperatures warm into the upper 60s but may fall short of the 70-degree mark across the board.
Heat, then storms:
Thursday turns sunny and rebounds from the cooler weather. The chances are good that we may hit the middle 80s. Thankfully, the humidity stays low, so we won't get hit with the muggy air that was felt last week.
Friday remains warm and in the upper 70s. There is a chance for scattered showers and a few storms at times, especially in the afternoon. Monitor the forecast through the week as you make your weekend and/or City Market plans.
Cooler weekend:
More showers are possible on Saturday, along with some unseasonably cool temperatures. Highs may not warm out of the upper 50s Saturday. The spotty rainfall dries up by Saturday night.
Sunday warms into the middle 60s, so we stay below average for the end of the weekend. The weather turns sunny again, however, making it easier to get outdoors.
Next week slowly warms up into the upper 70s by the end of the week. More chances for rain develop, starting with next Tuesday.