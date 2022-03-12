Spring returns today and into the upcoming week!

ROCKFORD (WREX) —As a high-pressure system settles in and switches our weather pattern, the Stateline will see warmer days ahead. It looks like spring has begun to stick around in the Stateline.
Cooler Start:
When you step out the door this morning you might need your winter jacket but by lunchtime you will be carrying it.
A wind direction shift as well as an incoming high pressure system are the reasons for warmer temperatures. Saturday winds were coming from the northwest and Sunday they are coming from the west. To start the day on Sunday temperatures start in the 20s with some scattered clouds, as the day progresses we see temperatures warm into the 50s and skies clear.
Overnight, clouds start to return and temperatures fall to just above freezing with mostly cloudy skies by midnight.
Kicking of a mild week:
While we remain calm and relatively precipitation free for the upcoming week there is chances for some rather cloudy days ahead. Monday is one of those days. Cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 50s is what Monday looks like.
Clouds stick around into the nighttime forecast with temperatures sticking around freezing.
Tuesday through Thursday morning remain relatively the same, sunny skies in the morning with some clouds at night. High temperatures make it to the 50s to 60 degree mark while low temperatures remain in the upper 30s to almost 40 degrees.
Looking Ahead:
Precipitation chances return for some of the afternoon hours of Thursday. Cloudy skies and high temperatures still remain mild in the 50s.
Clouds close out the week as does the chance for some wet weather. Temperatures remain in the 50s to wrap up the week and temperatures look to remain in the 50s for next weekend as well!