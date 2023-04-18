Spring returns bringing sunshine and a chance for stronger storms

With another cold morning, temperatures bounce back this afternoon bringing back spring weather as chances for storms creep back for tomorrow.
Temperatures for our Tuesday morning have dropped into the lower 30's as the entire area is under a Freeze Warning until 8 a.m.
With sunshine to take over today, temperatures will start to recover as the chilly start. The afternoon will take us into the upper 50's with dry conditions also remaining.
Cloud cover will move in later tonight ahead of active weather expected into our Wednesday. Temperatures will jump into the middle 60's tomorrow with showers and thunderstorms to move in as well.
The entire area is under a 1 out of 5 for the severe potential. This potential is for Wednesday evening and overnight. If any storms become severe, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern.
We may see a few showers in the morning tomorrow before a few thunderstorms move in into the evening. The same is expected into Thursday with another low potential for strong storms. The same threats remain with only parts of the area under a marginal, 1 out of 5 potential.
Stay tuned to the forecast for more on this weeks severe potential. Once the activity exits, most of Friday is trending to stay dry.
Friday night may bring us more active weather with a majority of the weekend to stay dry but cooler. Temperatures will drop after the active weather moves out, overnight lows are expected to fall into the lower 30's through the weekend.