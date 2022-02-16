Spring-like weather will be short lived as winter quickly returns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A dry, warm, and breezy morning will lead to a wintry night as showers transition into a mix to then snow for Thursday.
Dry and breezy start:
This morning, dry conditions accompany the warmer temperatures as the afternoon will bring us into the lower 50's. As we stay dry for the first half of our day, breezy conditions settle in. Winds may gust up to 40 miles per hour.
Rain showers will likely reach us later today into the early afternoon. As the showers move in, winds will slowly start to die down as we head into the evening, only gusting up to 25 miles per hour by tonight.
There may be pockets of brief heavier rain into the evening, but any flooding concerns will remain further south away from our area.
As temperatures drop, rain showers will transition into a wintry mix to even snow late tonight.
Tonight:
With the rain showers transitions into frozen precipitation, DeKalb and Lee counties will see a Winter Weather Advisory go into effect tonight at 3 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday.
This advisory features a chance to see a glaze of ice as the rain transitions into a sleet/freezing rain mix. This transition will happen mainly after 10 p.m. and before 3 a.m. As temperatures will continue to drop, the wintry mix will briefly transition into snow showers early into Thursday morning as this round exits the Stateline.
We will see some dry time into tomorrow morning before another chance for snow enters. Even with some dry time, roads will still be slick for the morning commute Thursday morning. Give yourself some extra time through not only the morning but into the afternoon as we are in for another chance for snow.
Thursday:
With a slippery commute Thursday morning, we may see slick roads through most of the day as snow showers return.
The morning may feature some dry time before snow showers spill over into the Stateline late Thursday morning into the afternoon. This will be our best chance to see any accumulating snow. Areas further south will see a couple of inches.
Most of our area falls under the 1-3" range as places near I-88 and south have a higher chance to see the higher end of this range if not slightly over.
These snow showers will taper off into the afternoon and evening as well stay dry and drop into the single digits for Thursday night.