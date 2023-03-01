Spring-like weather takes over before chances for snow return

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Wisconsin...

Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and Green
Counties.  Sugar River At Brodhead affecting Winnebago, Rock and
Green
Counties.



Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM CST.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...The Flood Warning continues for
the Sugar River At Brodhead.

* WHERE...Sugar River at Brodhead.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Some roads become flooded about 6 miles
downstream in Avon Township in Rock County. In the Avon Bottoms
area of Rock County, some minor flooding develops in Sugar River
Park, including the boat ramp.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.6 feet.
- Bankfull stage is 4.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 5.1 feet tomorrow
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.1 feet on 07/15/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Swanson Road in Roscoe downstream to
Shorewood Park in Loves Park, including the Latham Park gauge.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in
Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 7.1 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Rock River from Prairie Hill Road downstream to Swanson
Road in Roscoe, including the Rockton gauge.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Low-lying structures are threatened along
Edgemere Terrace near Roscoe.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Spring-like weather takes over before chances for snow return

  • Updated
  • 0

Mild temperatures and even some sunshine returns in time for the first day of meteorological Spring all before chances for snow return. 

tonight 5.png

Wednesday morning starts off quiet with cloud cover overhead and temperatures within the upper 30's. Cloud cover will decrease as we head into the afternoon allowing sunshine to return briefly before the clouds build back in. 

This afternoon will definitely feel like Spring, very fitting as today is the first day of Meteorological Spring! Temperatures this afternoon will leap into the middle 50's for a very mild day. 

As cloud cover builds back in, the overnight hours will feature mostly cloudy skies with lows falling into the lower 30's. Conditions will still remain dry. There will be a light breezy with winds gusting near 25 MPH, slowly settling into Thursday morning. 

Thursday will stay dry as cloudy skies dominate. This will be all head of a system that will bring wintry weather for Friday. 

Snow Track Scenarios1.png

Snow showers will move through early Friday morning. Rain may mix in with the snow depending on the track this storm will take. One of the two potential tracks brings our area heavy snow fall. This track will be most impactful as it may bring us several inches of snow. 

Snow Track Scenarios2.png

The second track brings our area some snow and a rain and snow mix. We may see lower amounts of snow accumulate with temperatures being warm enough to support a wintry mix. 

Stay tuned to the forecast as details are still unclear, we will continue to bring you updates. 

As this system moves through it will drop out temperatures into the lower 40's Thursday with the middle 30's expected for Friday. The weekend does recover bringing back the 40's along with dry conditions. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon.

