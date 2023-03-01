Spring-like weather takes over before chances for snow return

Mild temperatures and even some sunshine returns in time for the first day of meteorological Spring all before chances for snow return.
Wednesday morning starts off quiet with cloud cover overhead and temperatures within the upper 30's. Cloud cover will decrease as we head into the afternoon allowing sunshine to return briefly before the clouds build back in.
This afternoon will definitely feel like Spring, very fitting as today is the first day of Meteorological Spring! Temperatures this afternoon will leap into the middle 50's for a very mild day.
As cloud cover builds back in, the overnight hours will feature mostly cloudy skies with lows falling into the lower 30's. Conditions will still remain dry. There will be a light breezy with winds gusting near 25 MPH, slowly settling into Thursday morning.
Thursday will stay dry as cloudy skies dominate. This will be all head of a system that will bring wintry weather for Friday.
Snow showers will move through early Friday morning. Rain may mix in with the snow depending on the track this storm will take. One of the two potential tracks brings our area heavy snow fall. This track will be most impactful as it may bring us several inches of snow.
The second track brings our area some snow and a rain and snow mix. We may see lower amounts of snow accumulate with temperatures being warm enough to support a wintry mix.
Stay tuned to the forecast as details are still unclear, we will continue to bring you updates.
As this system moves through it will drop out temperatures into the lower 40's Thursday with the middle 30's expected for Friday. The weekend does recover bringing back the 40's along with dry conditions.