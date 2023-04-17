Spring like weather returns as does the chance for showers and storms later in the week

Another chilly night is ahead before we rebound back into spring weather bringing with it more active weather.
Temperatures struggle to warm this afternoon into the upper 30s to low 40s across the Stateline. We still are under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. tonight however those windy conditions gradually ease and clouds gradually clear from west to east this evening. Temperatures sit in the upper 20s to low 30s tonight with breezy northwesterly winds at times.
Spring quickly moves in as sunshine returns for Tuesday as afternoon highs will reach for the upper 50's. Get out and enjoy the sunshine and dry weather as showers and storms return by midweek.
The entire area is under a 1 out of 5 or marginal risk for severe storms on Wednesday. If storms into the evening and afternoon become severe, strong winds and damaging winds will be the biggest concern. Thursday may also bring showers and a few thunderstorms.
We return to a cooler pattern for the weekend and could see a few more flakes as we head into the end of April.