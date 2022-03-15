Spring-like weather continues with a temperature jump for Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday is off to a chilly but cloudy start as the afternoon will warm once again with sunshine returning.
Staying warm:
This morning is off to a chilly and cloudy start. Temperatures have fallen into the lower to middle 30's across the Stateline as cloud cover remains overhead. As we move through the morning, temperatures will climb through the 40's as cloud cover slowly starts to decrease.
Given the decreasing cloud cover, the afternoon will bring back sunshine making today feel even warmer. Our highs will climb into the upper 50's as we will be a touch cooler than Monday. Winds will even stay calm today as well.
The overnight hours will stay mostly clear as we'll fall into the upper 30's for a calm night ahead.
Temperatures may jump for tomorrow, but windy conditions will also return.
Windy and warm Wednesday:
A warm front will push closer to the Stateline into Wednesday as it will be the warmest day of the week. Our forecast highs will soar into the upper 60's, some spots may reach the lower 70's.
Sunshine will also stick around with a few clouds overhead. As temperatures are expected to climb, windy conditions will also return. Sustained winds will increase to 15-20 miles per hour out of the south southwest into the afternoon. Winds may also gust up to 35 miles per hour.
By Wednesday night, the winds will slowly begin to die down as cloud cover will build in ahead of a chance for rain into Thursday.
Late week rain:
With a dry first half of the week, Thursday brings a chance for rain through the end of the week.
Thursday morning kicks off with a low chance to see some light rain. The day will not be a washout with a dry afternoon likely. Some showers may return into Friday morning and stick around into the afternoon with more widespread rain possible.
With a cold front not only bringing in some rain but temperatures will also drop into the upper 40's for Friday. We'll only see these cooler conditions for Friday as we'll be back into the 50's then 60's for the weekend.