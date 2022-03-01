Spring-like weather continues through the middle of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Today is the First Day of Meteorological Spring with spring-like conditions setting for the middle of our week.
Warm for now:
Early this morning, temperatures have dropped into the 30's across northern Illinois. The morning features overcast skies with a chance for a light drizzle as pockets of a light drizzle have been seen moving through portions of the area.
The latter half of the morning will be dry, but cloud cover will stick with us as temperatures will be on the rise. We'll reach the upper 40's by lunch time as we'll be on track to hit 50 degrees into the heart of the afternoon.
The cloud cover will break up into the afternoon allowing some sunshine to peak through. The clouds will return into the overnight hours for mostly cloudy skies expected tonight as temperatures drop into the lower 30's.
We'll get one more day within the 50's tomorrow as forecast highs are set to reach the middle 50's. Conditions are also expected to stay dry and warmer for true spring-like weather.
Colder day:
With a taste of spring for the first half of the week, a cold front will reach us late on Wednesday dropping our temperatures for Thursday.
Thursday's highs will only climb into the middle 30's as conditions still remain dry. Mostly cloudy skies will be seen as we will slowly begin to warm into Friday. The 40's return for the end of our week before active weather and the 50's sweep through for our Saturday.
Showers are likely for Saturday as thunderstorms may also develop into the afternoon. Sunday will stay dry with a slight chance for a rain and snow mix late into early Monday.